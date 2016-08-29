Worried over the health conditions of their spouses languishing in Pakistan jails, the wives of three Indian fishermen have requested to be granted visa to visit their husbands.

The three women — Gangaben, wife of Bhagwan Solanki from Tad village in Gir Somnath district; Amritaben, wife of Amritlal Vaishya from Wanakbara of Union Territory of Diu, and Vanitaben, wife of Dipakbhai Bamania from Kotda village in Gir Somnath — have written a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his help in getting them visa on humanitarian grounds to go to Pakistan.

In the letter signed by the three women, they have pleaded with the Prime Minister to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif and request him to grant visas to them so that they can visit their husbands and enquire about their health.

Improper treatment



The women alleged that the authorities were not providing proper medical treatment to their spouses because of which their health condition was deteriorating in the jails where they are lodged.