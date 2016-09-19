In a bid to roll out the crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) from April 1 next year, the Modi government is considering advancing the winter session of Parliament to pass the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) Bills, and pave the way for the implementation of the new tax regime.
The session is generally convened in the third or fourth week of November. The government, however, is looking to start the session from the first fortnight of November, just after the festival season.
