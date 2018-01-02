Dutch tourist jumps off train, dies

more-in

A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died and his British friend was injured when both of them jumped off a moving train at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The two celebrated New Year in the town, famous for the Ranthambhore tiger reserve, and wanted to go to Agra but boarded a wrong train by mistake.

Erik Johannes from The Netherlands and his friend Fabian Galama from Britain boarded the Delhi-bound Kota-Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express at the Sawai Madhopur railway station. Soon after the train left the platform, they found they had boarded the wrong train. Police said they panicked and jumped off the train which by then had picked up speed.

While Mr. Johannes received fatal head injuries, Ms. Galama sustained bruises. A profusely bleeding Mr. Johannes was rushed in an ambulance to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.