We can no longer let corruption & black money slow down our development journey: Amit Shah

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes saying that while any move to check black money was welcome, this measure would hit small traders, small businessmen, and the common man celebrating festivals and weddings. The move should not have been taken in the harvest season.

Stressing this, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala wondered whether this was an attempt to hide the government’s failure not to fulfil its election promise in 2014 of bringing back Rs. 80 lakh crores of black money stashed away abroad and depositing Rs. 15 lakh in every citizen’s back account.

The Congress also questioned the issuing of Rs. 2,000 notes in place of Rs. 1,000 notes: “Will this not encourage black market hoarders?”

He also wanted to know whether the government had consulted economists and experts on this measure.

Meanwhile, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari tweeted: “LOL-MOHMAD Bin Tughlak scraps 500/1000 Rupees notes Next capital of India will be shifted from Delhi to Daultabad. Tughlak’s spirit resurrects.”

BJP president Amit Shah took to the microblogging site on Tuesday night to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, he said, “PM @narendramodi ji’s decision to discontinue Rs. 500 & Rs.1000 rupee notes will immensely help eliminating the corruption. On behalf of all BJP Karyakartas, I compliment the Central Govt & PM @narendramodi for taking tough but timely & path-breaking measures.”

“Announcements made by PM @narendramodi are exactly what is needed to uproot corruption, black money, hawala & fake currency rackets. These announcements will go long way in bringing economic prosperity in the lives of the poor, middle class and neo-middle class. We can no longer let corruption & black money slow down our development journey …”

He added, “Evil designs of anti-India elements who support terror on Indian soil, fake currency rackets & narcotics also stand thwarted today. PM @narendramodi has yet again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to promises he made to people of India. Let us all support PM @narendramodi in his efforts & together nurture a nation that we all are proud of. ...”

“This decision of PM @narendramodi is a surgical strike on menace of corruption and black money,” Mr. Shah concluded. “The interest of honest taxpayers who have been contributing in nation building has been protected.”

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said his party was studying the implications and would soon issue a detailed response.

But his colleague, the CPI(M)’s Mohammad Salim also tweeted his disquiet on this measure: “Small traders, common people, small market sellers, those saving 4 daughter’s marriage and like will face tremendous harassment #ModiBinTughlaq.”