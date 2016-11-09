TOPICS

politics

government

We can no longer let corruption & black money slow down our development journey: Amit Shah

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes saying that while any move to check black money was welcome, this measure would hit small traders, small businessmen, and the common man celebrating festivals and weddings. The move should not have been taken in the harvest season.

Stressing this, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala wondered whether this was an attempt to hide the government’s failure not to fulfil its election promise in 2014 of bringing back Rs. 80 lakh crores of black money stashed away abroad and depositing Rs. 15 lakh in every citizen’s back account.

Manish Tewari’s tweet

The Congress also questioned the issuing of Rs. 2,000 notes in place of Rs. 1,000 notes: “Will this not encourage black market hoarders?”

He also wanted to know whether the government had consulted economists and experts on this measure.

Meanwhile, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari tweeted: “LOL-MOHMAD Bin Tughlak scraps 500/1000 Rupees notes Next capital of India will be shifted from Delhi to Daultabad. Tughlak’s spirit resurrects.”

BJP president Amit Shah took to the microblogging site on Tuesday night to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah lauds Modi

In a series of tweets, he said, “PM @narendramodi ji’s decision to discontinue Rs. 500 & Rs.1000 rupee notes will immensely help eliminating the corruption. On behalf of all BJP Karyakartas, I compliment the Central Govt & PM @narendramodi for taking tough but timely & path-breaking measures.”

‘Will go a long way’

“Announcements made by PM @narendramodi are exactly what is needed to uproot corruption, black money, hawala & fake currency rackets. These announcements will go long way in bringing economic prosperity in the lives of the poor, middle class and neo-middle class. We can no longer let corruption & black money slow down our development journey …”

He added, “Evil designs of anti-India elements who support terror on Indian soil, fake currency rackets & narcotics also stand thwarted today. PM @narendramodi has yet again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to promises he made to people of India. Let us all support PM @narendramodi in his efforts & together nurture a nation that we all are proud of. ...”

‘Surgical strike’

“This decision of PM @narendramodi is a surgical strike on menace of corruption and black money,” Mr. Shah concluded. “The interest of honest taxpayers who have been contributing in nation building has been protected.”

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said his party was studying the implications and would soon issue a detailed response.

But his colleague, the CPI(M)’s Mohammad Salim also tweeted his disquiet on this measure: “Small traders, common people, small market sellers, those saving 4 daughter’s marriage and like will face tremendous harassment #ModiBinTughlaq.”

RELATED NEWS

Demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes: RBI explains November 8, 2016

Demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs. 1000: Who says whatNovember 8, 2016

Rs. 500, Rs. 1000 currency notes to be out of circulation from midnightNovember 8, 2016

Don’t help black money holders to exchange cash, says govt.November 9, 2016

India Inc. hails move, sees deflationary effectNovember 9, 2016

Move was in the pipeline for months November 9, 2016

‘Corruption, black money & terrorism are festering sores’November 8, 2016

‘Systems in place to manage change process’November 9, 2016

Banks go on a war footing to replace notesNovember 9, 2016

No more Rs. 500, 1000 notes: All you need to know November 9, 2016

A bold step, says Pranab MukherjeeNovember 9, 2016

Demonetisation of Rs. 500, Rs. 1000 notes: Naidu had inkling of the ban? November 9, 2016

Ramdev lauds govt.’s decisionNovember 9, 2016

New notes to cost RBI more than Rs. 12,000 croreNovember 9, 2016

More In: National | News | Business | Economy