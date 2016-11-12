TOPICS

financial and business service

banking

According to bankers, the situation is unlikely to change for some more time, may be another 8-10 days.

Banks and ATMs on weekend witnessed more chaos and even longer queues as cash-starved people jostled to exchange and withdraw money. The cash dispensing machines went dry soon after they were stocked due to heavy rush.

Long serpentine queues were witnessed at bank branches for the third straight day across the country. Similarly, people were seen impatiently waiting outside ATMs to withdraw money.

People, including the elderly and women, queued up to get currency needed to meet their daily expenses.

Many ATMs, which reopened four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of two higher value currency, ran out of cash in few hours, leaving people frustrated.

To add to the misery still half of the ATMs were non-functional, making people get agitated about the lack of infrastructure preparedness for the note exchange programme.

There are about 2 lakh ATMs across the country.

The endless wait to get valid currency are taking toll on people waiting for hours in long queues as there were reports of many elderly people collapsing.

According to bankers, the situation is unlikely to change for some more time, may be another 8-10 days.

They also expressed their apprehension with regard to chances of crowd becoming unruly for which they feel banks don’t have adequate security arrangements.

Reports of chaos and scuffle at bank branches and ATMs streamed in from different parts of the country on Friday.

There were also reports of heated exchanges between hassled customers and overworked bank officials at several branches.

Since the recalibration for higher denomination of valid notes is being done for ATMs, the stock of low value Rs 100 got over very fast because of the huge demand, said a banker.

Taking into consideration, problems faced by people, the government on Thursday extended use of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes for paying household utility bills, fuel, taxes and fees as well as purchases from co-operative stores by another 72 hours till November 14.

RELATED NEWS

No time to add new security features in notes, says officialNovember 12, 2016

Long queues, dry ATMs fuel anger and frustration November 12, 2016

Over one lakh lorries stranded for want of cash in TNNovember 12, 2016

Here’s why many ATMs are still offlineNovember 11, 2016

Security features of the new Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 notes November 11, 2016

Exclusive e-platform soon for payments to govt.November 11, 2016

New Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 notes also in the pipelineNovember 11, 2016

Demonetisation move: Curbs on airline, railway ticket refundsNovember 11, 2016

Banks reopen; officials brace for resumption of ATMs November 11, 2016

Getting your hands on new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notesNovember 9, 2016

More services to accept Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 notes November 10, 2016

Move has rattled those having black money: Shah November 11, 2016

The Dummies’ Guide to DemonetisationNovember 11, 2016

Report on real estate sector in the offingNovember 12, 2016

Kejriwal sees a huge scam behind demonetisationNovember 12, 2016

More In: National | News