Gujarat Dalits under the banner of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) and Una Dalit Atyachar Ladat Samiti (UDALS) called off their rail blockade planned in Ahmedabad on Saturday after the State government invited agitation leader Jignesh Mevani and others for talks to discuss their demands including granting of agriculture land to Dalits.

A few representatives from the government also impressed upon the protesters to not go ahead with the agitation in the wake of the high alert sounded in the State after the ‘surgical strikes’ in PoK by the security forces.

“We will first talk to the government functionaries and put our demands on the table,” said a member of RDAM. He said “Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja had asked Mevani to put off the agitation.”

On Friday, senior police officials also urged the protesters to call off the agitation, citing the security situation.