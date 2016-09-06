A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to September 17 pronouncement of order on a plea by former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanidhi Maran and the latter’s wife, Kaveri, in a money laundering case connected with the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Special Judge O.P. Saini deferred it saying that the order was not ready.

They have moved applications before the court hearing 2G spectrum allocation scam cases, challenging its jurisdiction to hear the money laundering case, arguing that the court was designated only to hear the 2G cases.