The Congress on Thursday virtually ruled out any grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that Rahul Gandhi wanted to set things right in the State which “has suffered for 27 years with the Congress out of power”.

“Our stand is more than clear..We have been saying ‘27 saal, U.P. behaal’ (After 27 years, U.P. is in a bad shape),” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.

The statement scotched speculation of a grand alliance on the lines of the mahagathbandhan of Bihar.