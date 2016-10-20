The Congress said on Wednesday that if its concerns on multiple rates and exclusions in the GST legislation were not addressed, it would oppose it in Parliament.
“We have not been consulted officially yet,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.
“If the government ignores our concerns or exceeds the reasonable limits of taxation, it may face problems when the Bill comes up in Parliament,” he said.
