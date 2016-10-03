Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Akhnoor sector and some parts of Poonch district

Ceasefire violations along the Line of Control continued at various locations on Monday, even as the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire in Gurdaspur district after spotting some suspicious movements near the International Border.

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations in Akhnoor sector and some parts of Poonch district, according to military sources. At least six civilians were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire in Poonch district on Monday.

A police spokesman said Krishnaghati and Shahpur sectors of Poonch witnessed heavy firing and shelling from across the Line of Control.

Four people, identified as Rashida Bi, Waqar Hussain, Ghulam Qadir and Shah Begum were injured in Shahpur sector, while Uzma Bi and Hafiza Akhtar were hit by Pakistani fire in Saujiyan area.

Pakistani fire started around 11a.m. and continued all day. Around 26,000 border civilians have been vacated in Jammu region ever since India carried out ‘surgical strikes’ inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Uri attack, which left 19 soldiers dead.

At least five civilians were injured in Shahpur sector. A number of forward posts were the target of Pakistani firing.

On Sunday night, Pallanwalan area of the Akhnoor sector along the Line of Control also witnessed cross-LoC firing. Firing was on till late Monday night.

Suspicious movement

At Chakri post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur bordering Pakistan, the BSF opened fire after some suspicious movement was detected in the morning. A senior BSF official said there was no cross-border firing and the BSF fired to thwart any infiltration attempt. Before this, illumination rounds were fired as warning shots.

“Our jawans detected some movement beyond the zero line [150 yards area beyond the fences put up by India] in Chakri. We suspected an infiltration attempt and the BSF fired to stop them,” said the official.

It is not unusual for the BSF to open fire at suspicious people along the dense Punjab border. It is a preferred route for drug smugglers.

For the first time villages in Punjab bordering Pakistan have been evacuated for fear of retaliation after India declared that it had carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan on September 29.

In view of the continuing tensions, major movement of troops has been reported on the Pakistani side. In response, India too has beefed up forces on its side of the LoC.

“There is a wait and watch game going on. Baramulla kind of incidents can happen anywhere. We have been asked to be on high alert,” one officer posted along the LoC told The Hindu.

However there is no massive mobilisation of troops or blanket cancellation of leave. “We have been asked to keep leave to a minimum but people who need to go are being sent,” the officer said.

Following the Army strikes on terror launch pads along the LoC, the Army anticipates increased attempts at infiltration and Uri-type attacks in the next two months. “They will do something and they have to do it before December,” the officer added