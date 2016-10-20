The Civil Aviation Ministry issued draft rules on Thursday to help aircraft leasing firms take back aircraft quickly from defaulting airlines.

Upon request of the lessor, the registration of all planes will be cancelled within five working days. After the registration is cancelled, it will become mandatory for the Centre to take action for export and physical transfer of the plane within another five working days, draft Aircraft (Amendment) Rules, 2016 published by the Ministry said here.

Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey had told The Hindu in August that the Centre is looking to de-risk the leasing business so that leasing companies “have some faith in the system” and are attracted towards the Indian market.

The country’s regional airlines have faced financial troubles with their lessors recently, prompting the government to say that smaller airlines should configure their business model to be able to meet their leasing commitments. The lessors of Bengaluru-based regional airline Air Pegasus had approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation with a request to de-register its plane before they can take it back.

Another regional airline Air Costa also ran into trouble with its leasing company earlier this year due to “some financial issues” forcing it to suspend all its flights for a day.

When Kingfisher Airlines had ceased operations in 2012, the lessors faced legal hurdles in re-possessing the aircraft as the DGCA was not deregistering the aircraft which was an essential requirement for taking back the planes.