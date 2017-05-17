Centre has exposed SAD-BJP rule, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

more-in

A war of words broke out between the ruling Congress and the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday over alleged financial irregularities during the SAD-BJP regime in Punjab.

Punjab Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has, in his communication to Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, pointed out instances of financial irregularities pertaining to the release of Central and State’s share of funds to the urban local bodies.

“The Akalis should stop justifying their faults and bad-mouthing the Congress-led government on the issue of development of the State as the dark reality of their decade-long rule has been unmasked by the Union Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ministry,” he said here.

No funds released

Mr. Sidhu said as per the communication, not only was the State’s share not released but there was delay in releasing Central government’s share also. “The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT ) mission is in the midst of glitches,” Mr. Sidhu said.