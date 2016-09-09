“This is not the first time that Section 144 has been imposed on any festival in the Kashmir Valley. It is necessary as the Hurriyat (separatists) have given call for a protest march and we don’t want people to come out on roads and violence to escalate," a senior government official said in New Delhi.

The Centre has asked the Jammu ans Kashmir government to impose restrictions on the movement of people during Eid-ul-Azha on September 13, 2016 after separatists called for a protest march to the United Nations office in Srinagar two days ago. An official said that the prohibitory orders are already in force in the Kashmir valley due to the ongoing unrest, but was not being implemented effectively.

The senior government official said in New Delhi that the Centre has suggested the strict imposition of Section 144 of CrPC (which disallows assembly of more than four persons in public places) to thwart any kind of violence and untoward incident. According to official figures, 62 people including two securitymen have been killed in the violence so far and at least 7,550 civilians and 5,560 security personnel have been injured.

“This is not the first time that Section 144 has been imposed on any festival in the Kashmir Valley. It is necessary as the Hurriyat (separatists) have given call for a protest march and we don’t want people to come out on roads and violence to escalate,” said the official.

The Hurriyat has asked people to join the protest march to the UNMOGIP office to submit a memorandum as the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly convenes the same day in New York.

The official said that as per contingency measures, more central armed police force personnel were being rushed to the valley.

“We have left it to the State to decide whether they want to relax the prohibitory orders for a couple of hours to allow people to go to the mosque and pray,” said the official.

The official added that it’s up to the State police to implement prohibitory orders currently in force.