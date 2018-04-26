Centre asks collegium to reconsider recommendation of elevating K.M. Joseph as SC judge

more-in

The Central government on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider its recommendation of elevating Justice K M Joseph to the court, sources said.

This comes a day after the government cleared the appointment of senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge of the Supreme Court and kept in abeyance a decision on Justice Joseph, who heads the Uttarakhand High Court. Both names were recommended by the Collegium earlier this year.

According to sources, the Union Law Minister has written to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra pointing out that Justice Joseph was ‘only No. 42 in the all India seniority list’ and that ‘there are 11 Chief Justices senior to him.’

The government’s decision of not approving Justice Joseph’s name has evoked sharp reactions.The Supreme Court Bar Association president has termed it “disturbing”.

(With inputs from PTI)