Central universities across the country are set to increase their student intake in order to cater to the rising demands and aspirations of people.

At a conference of Vice-Chancellors of all central universities here, attended by 36 of 40 Vice-Chancellors, an in-principle decision was taken to move towards capacity increase.

The Vice-Chancellors have been asked to complete the assessment of the needs and preparedness of their institutions in a month.

The exercise is expected to be completed by the next meeting to be held in the capital for the Visitor’s conference of Vice-Chancellors in mid-November.

After the conference, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that in line with a similar decision taken by the IIT Council and the IIM heads, there was an in-principle agreement for the institutions to increase student intake.