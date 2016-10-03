The Central Bureau of Investigation has furnished to St. Lucia Interpol the details of cases pending against former Indian Premier League chief Lalit Modi, who has applied there for citizenship along with his wife and children.

St. Lucia had in July sought information on Mr. Modi from Indian agencies as part of the background check purportedly in connection with his application for Citizenship by Investment Programme.

“The St. Lucia authorities did not seek our response on whether Indian agencies have any objections to his application for citizenship. They just asked for details of the cases pending against him. Accordingly, the particulars have been provided to them,” said a senior CBI official.

St. Lucia is an Eastern Caribbean island nation of 1.94 lakh population.