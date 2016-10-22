The case is the similar to the one in which the CBI filed a charge sheet in June 2012 against the then MCI president.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Central Council of Homeopathy president Ramjee Singh and a private person on charges of accepting Rs.20 lakh in bribe to give a favourable inspection report for setting up of a homeopathy college.

The case is the similar to the one in which the CBI filed a charge sheet in June 2012 against the then Medical Council of India (MCI) president, a head of the department (Neurology) with an Ahmedabad-based medical college, an MCI additional inspector, chairman of a Bareilly-based private medical institute and its director (administration) and dean.

In that case, the CBI had found that the accused MCI functionaries had entered into a criminal conspiracy and suppressed the short-comings regarding the strength of faculty members and other clinical matters, to submit favourable inspection reports for approvals.