The Cauvery water dispute continued to raise tensions in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with sporadic incidents of attacks on a hotel, pelting of stones, ruckus at a bank and attacks on vehicles reported in both the States.
Here are the top 10 developments:
|1. Section 144 was imposed across Bengaluru as violence intensified.
|2. At least 30 buses of a private transport operator from Tamil Nadu torched by an angry mob at its depot at Nayandahalli in Bengaluru
|3. In Tamil Nadu, an unidentified group hurled petrol bombs at New Woodlands Hotel in Chennai in the early hours of Monday. In Rameswaram, members of three Tamil outfits damaged windscreens and glass panes of five Karnataka registered vehicles.
|4. A fringe Tamil-outfit barges into a Karnataka Bank branch and created ruckus. Around 25 workers of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi enter the branch on Misson Street wielding broomsticks and ask bank staff to vacate the premises.
|5. KSRTC has cancelled night buses to kerala via Mysore.
|6. All Tamil Nadu-bound bus services have been stopped. Also, Kerala-bound buses that go through Tamil Nadu have been stopped
|7. Stones pelted at Poorvika mobile store and Murugan Idli Shop at Indiranagar in Bengaluru
|8. Karnataka's border with Tamil Nadu along Chamarajanagar district has been sealed in the wake of fresh disturbances reported in the Cauvery basin districts.
|9. Bengaluru's Namma Metro has suspended its service since 12:30 pm as a precautionary measure.
|10. Several schools and colleges in Bengaluru have declared half day leave and asked the students to go back home.
