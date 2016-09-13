Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the telephone and assured them all central assistance in handling the law and order situation in the two States following the violence over the Supreme Court’s order on Cauvery water sharing.

The Home Minister spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and reviewed the situation in Bengaluru and other parts of the State. Separately, Mr Singh also called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and enquired about the situation in Tamil Nadu, where too violence was reported.

The Home Minister assured both the Chief Ministers all central assistance to maintain law and order and ensuring peace.