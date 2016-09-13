In a bid to boost security and legal cooperation with Kabul, the Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Extradition Treaty with Afghanistan for signing and ratification. The delayed treaty, which is likely to be the highpoint of President Ashraf Ghani’s visit beginning Wednesday, featured in the Joint Statement during his last visit to Delhi in 2015.

“The treaty would provide a legal framework for seeking extradition of terrorists, economic offenders and other criminals from and to Afghanistan,” a press release from the government said.

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. (Retd.) V.K. Singh had announced in the Lok Sabha last year that India and Afghanistan were on track to signing five pacts.

During the February visit of CEO Abdullah Abdullah, both sides sealed the MoU on visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic passports. However, the failure to conclude the motor vehicles agreement has drawn the attention of the Afghan government, especially Mr. Ghani who has threatened to stop land-based trade between Pakistan and Central Asia if Islamabad continues to prevent Afghanistan from accessing the Indian market. Pakistan’s cooperation is vital because it is the shortest overland route between India and Afghanistan.

Azrakhsh Hafezi, CEO and president of General Union of Oil and Gas Companies of Afghanistan, said no infrastructure project that connects Afghanistan with India was being allowed to pass through Pakistan. “India clearing the extradition treaty is a positive development, as this will help us deal with terrorism. But the people on the ground, and especially Afghan farmers, would have benefited more if the motor vehicles agreement could be carried forward. Sadly, Pakistan is not coming round to support such agreements that are good for Afghan people,” Mr. Hafezi said.