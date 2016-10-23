BSF jawan Gurnam Singh, who was injured in Friday’s attack by Pakistani forces at the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries tonight.

26-year-old Singh, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital here, died at around 11.45 pm, police said.

He was injured on Friday when Pakistani snipers targeted him as he was instrumental in foiling a major infiltration bid along the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven personnel of Pakistani Rangers, the border force of Pakistan, and a terrorist were killed when BSF retaliated against a ceasefire violation in which Gurnam was injured.