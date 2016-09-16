Underscoring the demand for an international legal order to deal with the threat of terrorism, BRICS High Representatives in charge of security, on Thursday agreed to intensify cooperation against terror groups like the IS in West Asia and North Africa region (WANA).

Highlighting the growing demand for “peace building” in the violence-torn region, the meeting focused on finding a political solution to the “outstanding issues” in the WANA region that has received increased attention of the BRICS member-states in recent months.

“While highlighting the need for resolution of outstanding disputes in the WANA region through dialogue and peaceful means and in accordance with the international law and principles of the UN charter, BRICS High Representatives also agreed to pool BRICS’ efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism emanating from the region,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs after the meeting.

The meeting of the High Representatives on security issues was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and attended by his counterparts, Yang Jiechi, State Councilor, China; Gen Sergio Westphalen Etchengoyen of Brazil; Nikolai P. Patrushev of Russia and Mbangiseni David Mahlobo of South Africa.

Thursday’s discussion is significant as it gave one more opportunity to all sides to raise the issue of a counter terror convention before it is taken up at the United Nations in the coming session of the UN General Assembly that begins this weekend. Discussion on counter-terror also highlighted the growing convergence of BRICS members on the threats from West Asian region.

Russia, China and India are trying to create an alternative channel of resolution of some of the enduring civil wars in West Asia and North African region. Following Russian and Chinese roles to control violence in Syria, India too mobilised its diplomatic team and sent Minister of State for External Affairs, M.J. Akbar, to Syria and Iraq in August.

Apart from the immediate threat of terror, the High Representatives also discussed non-traditional threats like cyber hacking and agreed to join hands for capacity building and research and development. The discussion on terrorism at the BRICS security forum comes in the series of security-related discussions that took place at G20 in Hangzhou, and is expected to take place at the NAM summit in Venezuela and at the United Nations General Assembly session.

“The High Representatives encouraged cooperation and exchanging of best practices, expertise, information and knowledge on counter terrorism issues. They also agreed to expand BRICS counter-terrorism cooperation further to include measures for denying terrorists access to finance and terror hardware such as equipment, arms and ammunition,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.