Keeping BJP’s options open to be a part of the PPA government in Arunachal Pradesh, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the party would decide its future course of action soon.

“It will be decided at the BJP national executive meeting in Kozhikode this week on whether the BJP would continue to extend its outside support or be a part of the PPA government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu,” Mr. Sarma told reporters here.