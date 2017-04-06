National

BJP will continue working for the poor, marginalised with great vigour: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

“On the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I congratulate the entire family of BJP Karyakartas working across the length and breadth of India,” he tweeted.

On the BJP’s 37th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party would continue to serve the country, especially the poor and the marginalised with great vigour.

“We recall with pride the hardwork of generations of BJP Karyakartas who built the Party brick by brick with the endeavour to serve society,” said Mr. Modi, who visited the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to pay floral tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whom he described as “our inspiration”.

In another tweet, he said it was a matter of pride that people across India and across all sections of society have placed their trust in the BJP and expressed gratitude to them.

 

“Guided by the Mantra of Antyodaya, our efforts to serve India especially the poor & the marginalised continue with great vigour,” he added.

The BJP was formed on this day in 1980.

