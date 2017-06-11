‘BJP brought about institutional change, says Amit Shah

more-in

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that MPs and MLAs were inaccessible to people during the Congress rule, while his party has brought in an “institutional change” in the way elected representatives engage with the masses.

Addressing a function here, Mr. Shah, 52, also claimed that prior to the formation of Modi government, people were beginning to “question their faith” in a “multi-party democratic system”.

“I grew up in a village... elected representatives from the Congress were there in many parts of the country. We had seen that meeting an MLA or an MP was unimaginable. If someone got an opportunity to shake hands with them (MLAs/MPs) from below a stage, they would not shake hands with anyone else for next three days. Such was the scenario,” Mr. Shah said.

Janata darbar

But, the BJP, in a multi-party system, has changed the “character” of a public representative, he said.

Today, people do not go to their representatives. The elected representatives hold ‘janata darbar’, take rounds in hospitals and public places.