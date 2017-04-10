National

Be alive to challenges, says Manmohan

Ex-PM releases Ashwani Kumar’s book

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Monday that the many challenges facing the nation need to be addressed immediately, because if they are not, it “could have disastrous consequences … as a nation we have to be alert”.

Dr. Singh’s remarks came after releasing former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar’s book Hope in a Challenged Democracy: An Indian Narrative here on Monday evening.

In a short speech, interspersed with Urdu couplets, Dr. Singh also remarked, “I am also reminded of what Mao Zedong said when asked by a Western delegation what he thought of the French Revolution: ‘It is too early to judge.”

Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who was the chief guset, said, “It is a truism that all democracies contain within them tensions between societal constraints and individual liberties, dictates of state security and citizen’s freedom ... ”

Former diplomat K.S. Bajpai said democracy was facing a challenge not just in India but elsewhere too.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, and journalist Mrinal Pande interrogated Mr. Kumar on the book.

