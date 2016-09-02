Banking transactions are likely to be affected today as other bank unions will join protest

The All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday said it will not join other bank unions to participate in the one-day nationwide strike to be held on Friday.

“After prolonged discussions, the Regional Labour Commissioner Mumbai directed IBA [Indian Banks’ Association] to resolve all pending issues immediately and reiterated the commitment of the government,” said AIBOC general secretary Harvinder Singh, “In view of the appeal to withdraw the strike by the RLC and the IBA and keeping in view above development, we defer the proposed strike.” However, banking transactions may continue to be impacted on Friday as other unions such as the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have issued strike notices. Certain public sector banks such as Syndicate Bank issued a notice appealing customers to “transact their banking activities as far as possible, before the date of strike, so as to avoid any hardship and inconvenience.”

However, the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), affiliated with the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the National Organisation of Bank Officers are not part of the strike.

The central trade unions, except the BMS, will go on one-day nationwide strike on Friday to press for their demands of hiking minimum wages, providing social security to scheme and so on.