Exiled Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti, heading the movement in Balochistan, on Tuesday approached the Indian Embassy here seeking asylum in India and exuded confidence of a positive response from New Delhi.

Mr. Bugti, who is leader of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP), said he held talks with top Indian diplomats here about his asylum as well as that of a number of other Baloch leaders currently staying in Balochistan, Afghanistan and in some other countries.

“I went to the Indian embassy and held talks with Indian officials about it [asylum]. I am confident that something positive will come out,” Mr. Bugti told PTI.

Asked whether he filed required papers for his asylum, Mr. Bugti, the grandson of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti who was killed by Pakistani forces 10 years ago, refused to share details.

