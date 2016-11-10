You can continue to pay your electricity and water bills with old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes till November 11, the Centre announced on Thursday.

Old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes will be accepted for payment of fees, charges, taxes and penalties to central and state governments, including municipalities and local bodies, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said.

“The above facility will be available till November 11 midnight. Records to be maintained,” Mr. Das said on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Such old notes will be accepted for payment of utility charges such as water and electricity, he added.

In a bid to tackle black money and corruption, government on Tuesday banned the use of high denomination notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 since last midnight. However, the government had made a few exceptions and said that these notes will be allowed to be used at a few places like airports, hospitals, petrol pumps and railway stations till November 11 to prevent inconveniences to common man.

On Wednesday, the government exempted more services and allowed LPG distributors, railway caterers, chemists and ticket counters at Archaeological Survey of India to receive payments in old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.