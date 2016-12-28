Rahul seeks white paper on demonetisation, raises 5 questions

more-in

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought a white paper on demonetisation,posed five questions and put forth an equal number of demands to the government.

Following are the questions posed by him at a press conference:

* How much black money has been unearthed since November 8, 2016?

* What is the economic loss to the nation? How many jobs and livelihoods have been lost since the announcement?

* How many lives have been lost due to demonetisation? Why has the government not paid any compensation to the families of the deceased?

* What was the process of consultation and preparedness followed prior to the implementation? Why were experts, economists or the RBI not consulted prior to the announcement?

* Will the government place the names of all persons and entities that deposited Rs. 25 lakh or more in bank accounts in the six months preceeding November 8?

Following are the demands:

* All restrictions on withdrawal of money should be removed with immediate effect.

* The rate of rations under th PDS should be halved for the period of a year.

* Rs. 25,000 should be deposited in the account of at least one woman in each BPL family.

* Number of guaranteed workdays and the wage rate under MGNREGA should be doubled for a year.

* Small shopkeepers and traders should get income tax and sales tax rebate of 50 per cent.