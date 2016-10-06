TOPICS

Army officers and ex-servicemen are unanimous that video evidence of the cross-Line of Control surgical strikes on September 29 should not be made public, even as a political debate rages on the issue.

Sources in the government say the prevailing view is that there is no need to reveal any evidence and the statement made by the Director General of Military Operations is sufficient.

“The only beneficiary of the information would be the adversary,” one official observed.

