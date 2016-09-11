A war-like store has been recovered from the scene of the gun battle in Naugam sector.

The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Kashmir, killing four militants.

“Alert soldiers posted along the Line of Control in Naugam sector noticed some suspicious movement and challenged the intruders,” an Army official said.

The militants opened fire at positions of security forces which was “effectively retaliated”, triggering a gun battle, he said.

“Three militants have been killed and war-like store recovered from the scene of the gun battle,” the official said, adding that the operation was still in progress.