The hand grenades recovered are Arges-84 which are of Austrian origin and manufactured by Pakistani ordnance factories.

The Army has presented proof to show Pakistan’s involvement in the infiltration attempts across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector of Jammu & Kashmir last week in which four terrorists were killed.

“Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings on the hand grenades and the Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) Grenades recovered from the terrorists confirm Pakistan complicity in abetting and equipping terrorism,” the Army said in a statement on Sunday.

In addition, a large number of highly inflammable material, such as six plastic explosive slabs, six bottles of petroleum jelly, six bottles of inflammable liquid and six lighters were also recovered.

Similar inflammable material was also recovered at Poonch on September 11 and from the site of the Uri terror attack on September 18, the statement said. “This shows the sinister design of Pakistan to aid terrorists in causing maximum destruction,” it added.