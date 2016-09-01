Party against using Raj Bhavan for political purposes, says Botcha Satyanarayana

The YSR Congress has criticised the Telugu Desam Party for using the Raj Bhavan (the Governor’s office) for political purposes, and demanded that the briefings the TDP leaders had with the Governor be made public.

YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that the latest meeting of Union Minister Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan was not about the demands relating to the State like the Special Category Status.

“The meeting comes close on the heels of a local court directing the ACB to reinvestigate the cash-for-vote episode, and it follows Mr. Chowdary’s meeting with BJP president Amit Shah.”

“The sequence of Mr. Chowdary meeting the BJP’s top leadership and rushing to Raj Bhavan clearly points out that the meeting was not about the SCS as told to the media. The Minister’s claim that SCS issue has been discussed is ridiculous,” he said.

There was no need for the Governor to be briefed on the SCS as it was not a constitutional affair.

The YSRC was firm that the Raj Bhavan should not become a plank for political intrigue and any matter of public interest should be made public by the Governor’s office.

He demanded that the Telangana Government clarify why it had not initiated action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in spite of his name being mentioned several times in the charge-sheet relating to the cash-for-vote episode.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao categorically said that there was no escape route for those involved in the episode.

But things changed later and there was lull in the investigation process, the YSRC leader said.

“It is a drama”

Staff Reporter in Tirupati writes: YSRC Central Committee member B. Karunakar Reddy flayed Mr. Sujana Chowdary for his claim on holding a meeting on SCS with Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and BJP president Amit Shah.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy termed the meeting as a “drama” to cheat the people of the State, as the decision to accord SCS would be taken by the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, but not by party leaders.

“It is deplorable that the TDP leaders have resorted to such acts. The main reason is to bail out Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from the cash-for-vote case,” he alleged.