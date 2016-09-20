‘TDP fails to implement its promise on unemployment allowance’

Indian Youth Congress national secretary Manas Malik on Monday set a deadline of October 2 for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to spell out his government’s stand on payment of unemployment allowance to the youth in the State as promised during elections.

The TDP came to power on the slogan ‘Bring back Babu for jobs’, he pointed out adding that it was unfortunate that Mr. Naidu remained silent on the poll promise of providing unemployed youth an allowance of Rs. 2,000 till they were provided jobs even after running out half of the present term.

Collectorate march

“We will embark on the Collectorate march on October 3 across the State to expose the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government in the State,” he told a press conference here along with city Congress president Sripathi Prakasam.

“It is not just youth who had been deceived by the State government.

Farmers fell cheated due to the total dilution of the loan waiver scheme to exclude a majority of the farmers including tenant farmers.”

Loan waiver

DWACRA women, who expected a total waiver of loans, were now repenting for voting the TDP to power, he maintained.

Banks were refusing to sanction fresh loans to them as also farmers who still had a large outstanding to banks even after implementation of the truncated loan waiver scheme, YC Prakasam district president G. Raj Vimal said.