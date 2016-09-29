Studies of the Indian Medical Association and other organisations revealed that youngsters had become victims of heart diseases with unhealthy changes in lifestyle and food habits.

Till a decade ago, only those above 40 years used to face heart problems. But now people aged below 30 years are found with heart diseases. Unlike earlier, people from rural and semi-urban areas are also suffering from heart diseases.

Many cases of coronary artery diseases such as angina and myocardial infarction (heart attack) are being reported in tier-3 cities like Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Medical experts were astonished with the occurrence of heart attacks among the young persons too.

According to sources, as many as 15 persons got admitted in Vizianagaram hospitals in the last few months with heart related ailments.

According to doctors, many persons are giving top priority for the career growth and wealth creation at young age while forgetting about the importance of health. “We have treated almost 300 patients in the last six months and many of them are aged below 30 years. We were shocked to see teen-aged patients with heart diseases. Really it is a serious problem for society,” said K. Tirumala Prasad, MD of Tirumala Superspeciality Hospitals, while speaking to The Hindu .

IMA-Vizianagaram chapter president Manchu Kumara Swamy said health education was very important in all the schools and colleges since country’s progress was possible only with healthy generation.

To create awareness about the healthy habits and heart diseases, several hospitals and NGOs decided to conduct various programmes on Thursday in Vizianagaram on the occasion of the World Heart Day.

Several cardiothoracic surgeons such as K.M. Vikram, Sarat Kumar, Prakash, Nirmala and others will advise people on healthy habits in cardiac health awareness programme to be held in SVN Lake Palace. Free Heart check up programme was also planned and a rally would be flagged off by Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner G. Nagaraju.

