The Hindu and ESSAR Group Foundation : Ozone Day competition, elocution competition, 10 a.m., newspaper collage contest, 2 p.m., chief guest of valedictory function Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 4 p.m.

Integral Institute of Advanced Management and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers : International Ozone Day, Ozone Day walk, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., IIAM premises, MVP Colony.

Bharat Vikas Parishad : 30th National and Sanskrit Group Song Competitions-2016, Vysakhi Jala Udyanavanam, 2 p.m.

Mosaic Sahitya Samstha : BRICS India 2016, Brics International Poetry Festival, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 5:30 p.m.

BVK Junior College : Awareness programme on music and dance, BVK Junior College, Dwarakanagar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sri Puran Dham Udaseen Ashram : Udaseen Acharya Jagadguru Sri Chandra Bhagwan 522nd Janmostav Samaroh, 6:30 p.m.