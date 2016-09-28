Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Guntur district on Tuesday.— Photo: PTI

Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the district.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was accompanied by Minister for Health Kamineni Srinivas.

The Union Minister inspected the damaged crops and the overflowing rivulets and streams in Peddanandipadu, Gurazala, Macherla, and other villages in the region. Later, he spoke to the District Collector and asked him to ensure that necessary relief like food and drinking water was provided to the people in the rain-hit areas.

He also said that the affected farmers would be compensated after enumeration of the losses. A Central team would also visit the State after receiving a report from the government, he said, and added that all assistance would be provided by the Central government.

