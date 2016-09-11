The impact was such that the front portions of both vehicles were crushed, pressing against each other.

Two persons were killed on the spot, and eleven others were injured, when a private travels’ bus and a lorry collided head-on at the accident-prone Moghili ghat section, 30 km from here, on Sunday morning.

The bus was on its way to Bengaluru while the lorry, laden with a load of onions from the opposite direction from Kolar, collided with the former. The impact was such that the front portions of both vehicles were crushed, pressing against each other.

Rescue team formed

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Ghattamaneni Srinivas formed a rescue team with the Bangarupalem, Gangavaram and Palamaner police.

Ambulances were brought to the spot from the surrounding sectors. Eleven persons were rushed to Bangarupalem and Palamaner hospitals, and four of them were later shifted to hospitals in Bengaluru.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner), P. Shankar, who rushed to the spot, said that the lorry driver seemed to have dozed off, leading to the accident. The lorry driver, and a woman passenger of the private bus were killed, and they were yet to be identified.

A proclainer was brought to the spot, to retrieve the trapped driver of the bus and a passenger seated behind the driver’s cabin. “After a forty-minute operation, we could save both of them. All the injured are out of danger,” the DSP said.

Traffic comes to a halt on NH

Meanwhile, traffic came to a grinding halt on the busy Chittoor-Bengaluru national highway, which is also linked to the Krishnagiri-Hosur highway. After an hour, the traffic was regulated.