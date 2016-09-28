Film actor Jeevitha, who is hosting a Telugu TV show aimed at helping disturbed families resolve disputes, herself landed in soup when a person accused her of threatening him to participate in that show.

The Chilakalguda police of Hyderabad registered a case against her following a complaint lodged by an auto-rickshaw driver Konda alleging that she and her two personal assistants intimidated him to take part in her TV show. Police invoked Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the actor and her two P.As.

A resident of Parsigutta, Konda of Eluru married Jyothi in 2005. They have a daughter. However, nearly five years after the marriage, he starting distancing himself from wife who reportedly had health problems. He had a ‘panchayat’ with his wife in the presence of elders from both sides. “They decided to get separated. Konda married another woman and started living with her,” Chilakalguda Inspector K. Srinivasulu said. Ms. Jyothi approached the TV show organisers after which Konda was asked by them to participate in the show. According to the Inspector, Konda went to meet the organisers once but was sent away stating that ‘madam was not availalbe’ on that day. “Konda charges that subsequently he was frequently getting calls from the actress PAs to take part in the show. He claimed that they threatened him,” the Inspector said.