The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will conduct Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in a big way at the financial capital of Mumbai from November 8 to 12.

The event is meant to replicate all the paid rituals (Arjitha Sevas) performed from dawn to dusk at Tirumala viz., Suprabhata Seva, Thomala, Archana, Nivedana, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and Ekanta Seva, and bring them before the devotees at remote locations, with the grandeur and spiritual ecstasy intact.

After receiving overwhelming response from the public for its previous events in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Hyderabad and Delhi, the temple management chose to hold the sixth event in the series in Mumbai.

A replica temple of Lord Venkateswara has been set up at Somaiah Grounds in Chembur locality of Mumbai.