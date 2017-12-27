Tributes paid to Ranga

Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, son of Mohan Ranga, and actor GV Sudhakar Naidu, garlanding the statue of the leader in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU.

more-in

Former MLA Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga fought relentlessly for the welfare of the poor in society, said former Minister and official spokesperson of YSR Congress Party Kolusu Parthasaradhy on Tuesday.

Mr. Parthasaradhy, along with other party leaders Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, Pyla Sominaidu and Adapa Seshu, paid rich tributes to the late leader by garlanding his portrait in the party office to mark his 29th death anniversary.

Mr. Parthasaradhy said Ranga had fought tooth and nail the anti-people policies of the then Telugu Desam Party and had always taken up causes in support of the helpless and needy sections. He said the party would try to work towards realisation of the goals set by the late leader.

City president Vellampalli Srinivas said Mohan Ranga belonged to a rare breed of leaders who would do anything to stand by the principles that guided their life.

Party’s working president Malladi Vishnu said the late leader had played a pivotal role in creating awareness among people about the tyranny unleashed by the Telugu Desam Party which was in power. He said whenever the TDP came to power, the State witnessed law and order issues.

Party’s Gannavaram unit coordinator Y. Venkat Rao, mahila wing city secretary Pilli Krishnaveni, district unit official spokesperson Manoj Kothari, State secretary Shaik Asif, additional secretary Thota Srinivas, Doctor’s Cell district president Mahbub Shaik, SC Cell leaders and many others participated.