National » Andhra Pradesh

October 25, 2016
Updated: October 25, 2016 05:43 IST

Travel plan goes haywire

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

A four-member group had to cancel their trip to Malaysia and Singapore as a Delhi-based travel agent failed to procure their Visas after promising to do the same.

They had shelled out Rs.1.68 lakh for the hotel bookings and sight-seeing well in advance of the six-day tour.

Six days before the actual tour, the travel operator sent details of the confirmation of hotel bookings and the sight-seeing at both Malaysia and Singapore.

He also stated that the Visa for both Malaysia and Singapore was under process.

The two couples were dreaming of enjoying their holiday and making all the preparations. They came to know at the eleventh hour that their Visas were not processed and there was nothing they could do except cancelling their trip.

They called the travel operator and pulled him up for his failure.

The operator tried to act smart and attributed the non-processing of Visas as the original passports were not sent to him. Later, after repeated calls, he agreed to postpone the hotel bookings to another date.

Those planning a holiday should check the credibility of the travel operator before hand. It’s better to book through a local operator or from one who has a local office in the city. One can at least visit the local office and take the operator to task, if there was any deficiency on his part.

The inter-city Janmabhoomi Express, which was originally introduced between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, was later extended to Tenali and finally to Secunderabad. The 24-coach train is overcrowded all through the year and passengers travelling short distances, say from Vizag to Vijayawada, complain they are unable to get a seat.

“The objective of an inter-city express is that passengers should be able to get a seat at least in the ‘unreserved compartments’ even if they check-in at the eleventh hour.

Last week, when I went to Eluru to attend some urgent work there and there was hardly any space to stand, leave alone sit in the ‘general coach’,” said a passenger from Gopalapatnam.

Further, as the train does not have berths, passengers travelling all the way from Vizag to Secunderabad have to sit all through the journey.

(Reporting by B. Madhu Gopal)

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

‘Niseedhilo Nakshatram’ released

Sainik Schools Society inspecting officer visits SSK

Mock United Nations held

An ‘ism’ for every trouble

‘Report on 64 communities next year’

Chaos at BC panel public hearing

From the land of Kathakali to Kuchipudi

Neglected senior citizens get ASRA in Ongole

ACB raids on Nellore RTO

Beautification drive kindles hope on old projects

Hyderabad

From Mancherial to Portugal, a trip to glory !

RSS meeting turns focus on political murders

‘Helping hand to poor Brahmins’

Kodandaram wants govt. to draw up agriculture policy

‘Jawaharnagar landfill responsible for water contamination’

RSS takes Kerala government to task

Rs 285 crore for Musi modernisation project

Ex-servicemen plea on house sites

Visakhapatnam

Congress seeks White Paper on investments made, jobs created

Krishna Madiga asks Rellis to support categorisation

Row brewing up on film centre near Buddhist site

NGO holds cancer awareness camp

Beating the odds, she shows the way

Vijayawada

Picture gets bigger and better

Bike enthusiasts cruise through 15 tourist spots

Stage set to issue licences for opening fireworks shops

Tenders for Polavaram power station next month

AP students can gel well in multi-ethnic environs: NIIT MD

Pawan’s public meet in Anantapur on November 10

Eight held on charges of betting

Cracker shop applications

Yandamoori gives critical inputs on entrepreneurship to MBA students

Lifestyle show draws to a close


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

Octogenarian Nalluri Venkateswarlu highlights the woes of senior citizens at Manduvaripalem on the outskirts of Ongole. —Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

Neglected senior citizens get ASRA in Ongole

In a new trend, a majority of the members of GenX emigrate every year to the USA and other countries for higher education, lucrative jobs an... »