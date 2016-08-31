Vehicles move cautiously at Rajupalem in Sattenapalli after a portion of road caved due to heavy rain on Tuesday.—Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

: Torrential rains have been pounding many parts of the district since Monday night throwing normal life out of gear. Heavy rain was reported in parts of Nakerikallu, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli mandals in Palnadu region on Tuesday. Traffic on the Guntur-Macherla and Sattenapalli-Atchampet roads was disrupted. An RTC bus was stuck at a low-level causeway on the Sattenapalli-Atchampet road, but the passengers were been evacuated to safety.

Meanwhile, inflows into the Pulichintala reservoir have been increasing up to 60,000 Cusecs.

Pulichintala Superintendenting Engineer P.V. Venkata Ramana said 9.30 tmcft of water has been impounded in the reservoir, its full storage capacity is 45.77 tmcft.

At Dachepalli, police had a tough time regulating traffic on the Guntur-Hyderabad highway. Gurazala DSP K. Nageswara Rao monitored the situation on the Dachepalli bridge.