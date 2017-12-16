Tirupati Urban MEO lands in ACB trap

more-in

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday trapped the Mandal Educational Officer of Tirupati Urban region Sudhakar Rao red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe ₹22,000 for granting permissions to establish a school in Upadhyayanagar area of the temple city.

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Sankar Reddy, Mr. Sudhakar Rao had demanded a bribe of ₹35,000 from one M. Nagaraju, who wanted to build an upper primary school in the area.

“Nagaraju had completed the necessary paper work, including challans, fees and applications and handed over his file to the District Educational Officer (DEO), who in turn forwarded it to MEO Sudhakar Rao.

After conducting an inspection, the MEO demanded a bribe of ₹35,000 for clearing the file. Despite repeated requests by Nagaraju, the MEO did not relent but agreed to reduce the amount to ₹22,000,” he added.

As Nagaraju was unwilling to pay the amount, he approached the ACB here on Thursday and lodged a complaint.

Sudhakar Rao walked right into the trap and was nabbed with the money offered by ACB via Nagaraju, leading to the subsequent raid on the office, he said.