American Citizen Services chief praises temple management for cleanliness and facilities

Comparing the ‘clean and hygienic environs’ of Tirumala with Vatican City and Disneyland, Chief of American Citizen Services (ACS) J. Barrett Travis from U.S. Consulate General-Hyderabad, heaped praise on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao and his team for sublime maintenance of the hill town.

Mr. Travis, along with his deputy B. Sridevi, called on Mr. Rao at his chambers in the TTD’s administrative building, here on Thursday, as a part of the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (STEP), a free service mulled by the ACS towards the safety and security of the U.S. citizens travelling abroad.

Mr. Travis lauded the efforts of the temple management in setting up a systematic administration at Tirumala, including crowd management, cleanliness, free food distribution system, parking areas, transportation facilities, shopping complex and other facilities.

“Despite the limited area, the environs and cleanliness is on par with Vatican City and Disneyland. It is quite astounding and not to mention the voluntary service system adopted by the temple management and exceptional hospitality,” he added.

Mr. Rao explained to Mr. Travis the facilities offered to American citizens such as darshan, accommodation and other privileges during their visit to Tirumala.

He also said the Rs.300 online booking facility was being utilised by people from more than 100 countries.

“We also have special entry darshan called Supatham for NRIs.

On the submission of their relevant passport they will be allowed for Rs.300 special entry darshan every day between 12 noon and 5 p.m.,” he maintained.

Mr. Rao also spoke about the orientation programme for volunteers, Annaprasadam, IT services, laddu distribution and queue management.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Travis and his team had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara.