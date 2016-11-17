The Marine Police on Wednesday arrested three fishermen from Bangladesh on the charge of entering the Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal. They were produced in court on trespassing charge.

The court sent the accused to the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on a 14-day remand. Marine Police inspector B. Raja Rao said that the fishermen, Iqbal Gaji, 33, Md. Yasum, 38, Md. Malh, 30, all residents of Bangladesh, ventured into the Bay of Bengal for fishing in a mechanised boat.

A patrolling vessel from the Indian Coast Guard Station spotted the boat in the Indian waters near Visakhapatnam on November 14. The boat was brought to the shore here along with the fishermen and handed over to the Marine Police.