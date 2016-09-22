Narayana interacts with students

Little Muni Bala Ganesh revealed his intention to become an IPS officer. Sri Vani wanted to become a cardiologist, Bharati wanted to wield the stethoscope, Leela Anantalakshmi eyed the plum job of software engineer, while Bhanuprakash aimed much higher -- space scientist.

Notwithstanding the ‘perceived’ limitations of their study in municipal schools, these students gave wings to their thought and proved that ‘sky is the limit’.

At an interactive programme here on Wednesday by Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana with students pursuing the IIT foundation course being run in municipal schools, the students told the Minister that they would settle for nothing less than the IIT.

Mr. Narayana recalled that the introduction of IIT foundation course was met with stiff resistance initially when it was introduced, but he saw a proportionate rise in the number of students from public schools getting seats in the prestigious national institution.

He put the number of beneficiaries of the programme at 36,000 students in 136 schools run by civic bodies of Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Nellore and Guntur.