Perpetrators had targeted courts; aim was to create a scare

: The low-intensity bomb blast that took place at the Nellore district courts complex premises on September 13 was found to have striking similarities with the explosion at the Chittoor courts on April 8.

The investigating officials analysed the evidence material gathered from the blast scene and came to the conclusion that the same technique was used by the perpetrators of the Nellore and Chittoor blasts. But it could not be immediately established whether the same group had carried out the explosions.

In both the places, the explosive material was packed in small vessels and blasted in such a manner as to create a scare in the public.

A small cooker was used in the Nellore blast with the police recovering parts of it at the blast scene. Investigation was continuing into the manufacturing of this cooker which was eventually traced to a company having operations in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Badly damaged batteries and circuits were also recovered from the scene at that time and they were being reconstructed to trace and identify the possible offenders.

Police share info with NIA

As part of the investigation, the local police shared information and details on the nature of the blast with the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who had been seized of the case ever since its occurrence.

SP Vishal Gunni told The Hindu that basic information about the blast had been shared with the NIA officials and the local teams visited Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to gather information about the blasts that took place there.