The state-of-the-art building is coming up on the premises of APSP 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri

The new headquarters for the Andhra Pradesh Police will be built within four months on the premises of the APSP 6th Battalion at Mangalagiri in the capital region, Home Minister N. Chinarajappa has said.

Located at a distance of 15 km from the Secretariat in Velagapudi, the police headquarters is the second major government office in the capital region.

Mr. Chinarajappa, accompanied by Ministers—P. Pulla Rao, R. Kishore Babu, and K. Srinivas—laid the foundation stone for the new office on Friday morning.

The building would house the office of the DGP. It would come up on 75,000 sq. ft. area on a site overlooking the National Highway.

“Considering the fact that the battalion premises are a high-security zone, we have decided to build quarters for 20 senior police officers. The new DGP office will move here by the end of December. I am confident that the DGP, who had built the State fire office within three months and relocated the APSRTC offices to the renovated buildings in Vijayawada, would complete this building too within a short span of time,” Mr. Chinarajappa told the media after performing the ‘bhoomi puja’.

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao said that the state-of-the-art building in the reserve forest area would be built in complete conformity with global standards. The ergonomic design of the building would ensure optimum utilisation of space. The G+4 structure with glass facade would be fully air-conditioned to ensure comfort for staff at all levels.

“We are also taking care to replant the trees uprooted during the construction. Maximum care would be taken so as not to disturb the green cover in the region. I am going to supervise the work every day, and we are beginning the ground clearance work from today,” Mr. Rao said. The offices would be completed by Dec. 31.

Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, Gautam Sawang; Superintendents of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi (Guntur Urban) and K. Narayan (Guntur Rural); and Commandant of APSP 6th Battalion Gopinath Jetty were present.